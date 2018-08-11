Image copyright NTA Image example Matthew Seiyefa don dey very active within di State Security Service and don bin work as Director of Operations witin di system.

Matthew Seiyefa enta im office for Department of State Security (DSS) headquarters Abuja for morning of Tuesday 8 August 2018 as di number two oga of Nigeria secret police by evening time for di same day im don move to number one.

Acting Presido Yemi Osinbajo for dat Tuesday sack Lawal Daura, di former Director General (DG) of di DSS, sake of why im men go block National Assembly gate and replace am wit Seiyefa as acting DG.

Bayelsa state pikin Seiyefa, wey don serve for DSS (wey be former State Security Service - SSS) since 1985 go dey in charge of hundreds of security operatives for Nigeria and di fight against terrorism.

But before im fit settle down enta im tear rubber position wella or do thanksgiving for church, case upon case don dey tanda for am chook hand inside.

Some of dis case dem pass odas, but make we take our eye see di top three wey we for BBC News Pidgin believe say Seiyefa suppose shine eye wella on top.

Image copyright EFCC

1. Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) versus Ita Ekpeyong

Tori be say EFCC arrest and release di former oga of DSS, Ita Ekpeyong for Thursday 9 August 2018.

EFCC wey dey torchlight wayo mata for di kontri also raid di house of Ekpeyong.

EFCC bin don accuse Ekpeyong, wey dey in charge of DSS from 2010 to 2015, say e get hand for one wayo weapons deal of around $2 billion during former Presido Goodluck Jonathan time for offce.

DSS and EFCC officers don clash before before on top Ekpeyong mata wen EFCC wan arrest am for November 2017.

Image copyright DSS

DSS under former DG Daura no gree make EFCC touch dia former oga but under Seiyefa e no reach 24 hours before EFCC don pick up dia man.

Di question be say, on top morale mata, how security agents for DSS go dey take eye look dia new oga?

No be lie say, rivalry dey law enforcement agents for di kontri. Weda na police versus military, civil defence corps versus police, DSS versus EFCC, immigration versus customs and so on.

Some pipo go tok say Seiyefa don do good to follow due process on top corruption mata but odas go wori say Seiyefa fit lose support of im men for di start of new season as manager.

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Shi'a members wey dey protest for Kano State

2. DSS versus Ibraheem El-Zakzaky

Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, di Kaduna based shiite leader na pesin wey im eye don see red for di hand of DSS strong head.

Since 2015 dem don detain am and im wife unto di killi killi of 349 of im followers for Nigerian military soldier hand for Zaria.

Kaduna court go decide on 4 October dis year weda dem go bail am or not.

Dis case na chance for Seiyefa to show weda di law im read for university plenti years ago no be counterfeit, weda DSS go continue to dey write dia own law or follow di kontri law?

Dis na sake of say DSS get one special strong head, so e normal make dem blank court order and do wetin dem like.

Dem go arrest and detain anybodi witout chance to see lawyer.

One good example na how afta more two years for detention, high court for Abuja gree on 2 July to bail former National Security Adviser to Presido Goodluck Jonathan, Sambo Dasuki.

Goment bin accuse Dasuki say e get hand inside di $2 billion weapons deal wey Jonathan cabal squander instead of to use fight Boko Haram for north east.

But dis bail Dasuki gbab no be im first or even second but evri time court give DSS wey keep am judgement to free Dasuki, dem no go gree, dem go claim say.

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example DSS dey accuse Abiri Jones of militant activity like this Niger Delta Avengers wey worry di oil rich region for Nigeria

3. DSS versus Abiri Jones

E don reach two years now since DSS arrest Bayelsa journalist Abiri Jones witout any trial.

Dem claim say Jones na Niger Delta militant wey get hand inside some bad bad tins but im family tok say e no true.

Nobodi no wia im dey, weda im still dey alive or im don kpai.

If na true Jones na jaguda pesin DSS suppose cari di mata go court as Nigeria na democracy wey dey follow law.

Na for military goment, secret police fit arrest pesin for two years and keep shut like nutin dey happun.

Peter Riagbayire wey don work wit Seiyefa tell BBC Pidgin say 'Im na insider wey sabi Nigeria secret police inside out and e be pesin wey you no fit predict'.

'Di Department of State Security (DSS) go enjoy im experience, because im know di problem and how to make tins work fine as pesin wey don dey work for di service for all these years', Riagbayire tok.

Time go tell weda Seiyefa na di solution to di problems wey DSS get or na just anoda tear ubber material dem cut from di same fabric.