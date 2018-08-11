Kidnapper wey take tramadol still dey sleep six days afta police arrest am

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Police say dem see 400mg tablet of tramadol inside di pocket of di sleeping suspect

One suspected kidnapper wey bin wan kidnap one pharmacy owner but sleep off because of tramadol wey im take, still dey sleep six days afta police arrest am.

Now police still dey wait for am to wake up from im long sleep to at least write statement.

Tori be say di man sleep off for victim house on Sunday 5 August, afta im take tramadol wen im go to operate.

Police men from Ondo State police command south west Nigetia bin arrest di suspect on Sunday as im and three oda members of im gang go di pharmacy shop for Owo town, Ondo state, western Nigeria to try kidnap di owner.

Di State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Femi Joseph tok on Friday say; "as of today (Friday), di suspect neva still wake up. Maybe e take too much of di drug, dat na why e still dey sleep". Local tori newspaper Punch dey report.

" We don try everytin wey we fit do to make am wake up but e no work."

"But shall we still dey watch am to find out if e dey pretend. We dey wit am and e go must face di music no mata how long e sleep." Oga Jeep tok.