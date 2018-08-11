Airline mechanic don crash plane, e fly witout permission from airport

Image copyright CBS Image example Footage show fire wey dey burn for di spot where di plane go down

One airline mechanic wey go cari empty passenger plane from Seattle airport don crash di plane for one island.

Di mechanic tiff di Alaska Airlines plane wey no passenger dey inside and take off. Dis force Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to close.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Passengers queue for Seattle airport afta di mechanic tiff di plane

According to wetin di Pierce County Sheriff Department tok for Twitter, di first informate wey dey dem get suggest say di mechanic tiff di Horizon Air Q400 and di crash happun because di pesin dey "do stunts for air or e no get flying skills."

Eye witness tok say two F15 fighter jets pursue di plane.

E no dey clear if di man survive di crash for Puget Sound.

Airport officials say di airline mechanic "do unauthorised takeoff witout passengers".

Dem no support media player for your device You fit enter plane wey no get pilot?

One recording wey dem share online reveal say Air traffic controllers try to encourage di man to land before di plane crash.

For di audio recording, dem hear di man as e begin to worry about how much fuel dey di plane. E also suggests say e go fit land di plane by imsef because e play "some video games".

Horizon Air na part of Alaska Air Group and dey fly short routes throughout di US West.

Di Q400 na turboprop aircraft wit 76 seats.