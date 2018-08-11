Image copyright APC twitter Image example Buhari don tok say im dey run for 2019 presidential election

Lawal-Yahaya Gumau wey be di candidate of di All Progressives Congress for Saturday bye-election for Bauchi State south senatorial district say im plan na to change Nigeria constitution to make Muhammadu Buhari president for life.

Gumau wey already dey represent Toro Federal Constituency for House of Representatives and don do eighth years, say di only tin wey dey cari am go Senate na to protect Buhari interest.

According to Nigeria tori pipo Punch, im tok am wen im dey end im campaign for Bauchi State on Thursday.

Im say: "by God grace, we go change Nigeria Constitution to allow Buhari to be president for di remaining years of im life. Im go only stop to be president wen God take im life.

"Obasanjo try everitin to change di constitution to allow am go for third term, but God no approve am because im no be beta pesin. Wetin we need for Nigeria now na to protect Buhari interest and dat na wetin we go do."

