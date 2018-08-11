Image copyright Facebook Image example Di soldiers accuse di women say dem get connect wit Boko Haram

Issa Tchiroma Bakary, goment tok-tok pesin for Cameroon don komot tori say seven soldiers go answer for de killing of woman and pikin dem for Far North region. Goment bin don dey say no bi Cameroon army kill dem.

Some video for social media bin shock kontri and de world as soldiers bin tie face for woman and pikin dem shoot-shoot for Far North region.

Goment bin tok say no bi Cameroon soldiers and Army tok-tok pesin bin tell BBC News Pidgin say na activist, writer Patrice Nganang di join-join de video for make army look bad.

"As president Biya order for investigate killing for woman and pikin dem for Far North, we don catch seven soldiers, deh dey now for justice and go get correct trial", Issa Tchiroma Bakary write for tweeter.

Goment tok-tok pesin say goment di make sure say soldiers weh deh 'miss road' with dis kana killings get punishment.

Even as deh catch de soldiers dem for dis killings, minister still salute army say deh bi professional and di work fain.

Now so, social media don take de tori say deh catch seven soldiers di compare with weti goment and some pipo tok about de video before.

Killings for Northwest and Southwest

Even though army bin kill woman and pikin dem for Far North region, de same army di do ndon for Anglophone regions. Video komot as deh di burn-burn houses, kill pipo and even goment deny say army di do e work.

Now so, deh don kill plenti pipo for de two regions and even UN fear say de kana human rights abuse plenti pass de wan for video.

For Buea last week witness say army kill plenti pipo and even for Bamenda, deh kill also. Day no di pass weh army and Ambazonia fighters no kill for de two regions and population no get side for put head.