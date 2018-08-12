Image copyright Getty Images Image example NASA launch di probe afta dem first fail to send am on Saturday

America space agency, di National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) don send satellite wey go dey very close to di Sun than anyone wey dem don bin send before.

Di Parker Solar Probe rocket fly comot from Cape Canaveral, Florida for Sunday.

Dis probe dey set to break record as di fastest-moving object wey human being don make for history.

Di informate wey di probe go collect from di sun go help find out plenti secret about how di sun dey operate.

Dis na di first spacecraft wey dem dey name afta living pesin - dat na astrophysicist, Eugene Parker wey be 91, and wey first describe solar wind for 1958.

As oga Parker dey watch as di rocket dey fly go up e say; "wow, e don dey go! We go get plenty learning over di next plenty years."

Di Delta-IV Heavy rocket - wey carri di probe - launch around 03:31 local time (07:31 GMT).

Dis happun afta dem fail to fly am on Saturday wen one last-minute alarm make di agency to miss dia 65-minute weather window.

Wetin dis probe go do?

Di reason for di probe na to enta directly inside our star outer atmosphere or corona.

E dey inside di Delta-IV Heavy rocket, wey go drop di probe inside di inner Solar System.

Di probe go travel pass Venus in six weeks and make e first meeting wit di Sun six weeks after dat.

Over di period of seven years, Parker go go round our star 24 times to study di physics of wetin dem call di corona, dat na di place wia plenti of di important activity wey dey affect di Earth dey come from.

Di probe go enta inside dis atmosphere of around 6.16 million km (3.83 million miles) from di boiling "surface" of di sun.

Dr Nicky Fox, wey be scientist explain say: "E fit no close like dat for your mind but imagine say di Sun and di Earth just dey one metre apart.

She tell BBC News say: "E go also be di fastest human-made object ever, wey don travel around di Sun for speeds of up to 690,000km/h (430,000mph) - dat na like from New York to Tokyo under one minute!"