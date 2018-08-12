Image copyright Nigeria National Assembly Image example Ahmed Babba Kaita na APC member of di House of Representatives

Ahmed Babba Kaita of di ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) don hama Kabir Babba Kaita of di People's Democratic Party (PDP) to win di empty chair of Katsina North Senatorial zone for Katsina State, north west Nigeria.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declare di junior Kaita wey be member of di house for National Assembly winner wit 224,607 votes.

Retired customs officer Kabir Babba Kaita, wey senior get 59,724 votes.

Di death of Senator Mustapha Bukar for April 4 afta im sick small, na im open di Katsina North Senatorial seat for bye-election.

Di Secretary to di Katsina State Government (SSG), Mustapha Inuwa don hail do pipo of di district as dem comot go vote for di Saturday special election.

Di SSG say e reach 294,050 pipo wey comot to vote for dia candidates.

Inuwa add join say di win for APC na sign of wetin go happun for di 2019 election.

Meanwhile for di Bauchi bye-election wey dem do yesterday, INEC never announce di official result but APC acting publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena don already enta Twitter to say 'thank you' to voters sake of 'di way dem believe in 'APC'.

APC go jolli as many election afta di main 2015 general election, weda for govnor or senator for states wey include Edo, Ondo, Ekiti and now Katsina, na di ruling party shine.