Sex change operation: Pipo wey remain dey ask wetin dey happen

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pipo dey wait for front of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano

Some pipo wey come out afta wife of Nigeria Presido Aisha Buhari promise to take care of dia operation dey wonder wetin dey happen, afta dem no hear anything again regarding dia sex change.

Na BBC first do di story of one young man for Kano wey get both male and female genitalia and how di tin dey suffer im life, na im Mrs Buhari promise to pay for operation of pipo wey get similar problem.

Dat one make many pipo come out, some even come from far away states to benefit from di help.

Image example Dahiru Sule don suceed do sex change operation inside dis arrangement

Abdullahi Gunduwawa wey be Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital chairmo for di operations tell BBC Pidgin say dem don successfully operate some pipo.

But Gunduwawa say dem neva hear anytin from first lady staff afta dem send di last list of 10 pipo few weeks ago.

"Di last list wey we send na for 10 pipo and we neva hear anytin and di pipo wey need di operation dey worried and dey disturb us for hospital say how far."

Dahiru Sule na one of those pipo wey dey wait and e tok say make First Lady help them just as she help those before them.

"For all of us wey come out dis na life changing situation for us, make Hajiya Aisha help us pay just as she help those before us, anytime we go hospital dem go say make we go come back as first lady neva send money."

BBC Pidgin call Sulaiman Haruna wey be spokesman for Mrs Buhari to hear wetin dey delay payment for di list wey dem send dem since na dem promise to pay for all pipo wey get dis problem.