Idris Elba don post message wey get belle for twitter to suggest say e fit be di next James Bond.

Di actor drop di tweet post on Sunday just days afta tori from dem-say dem-say tok say di producer of di feem don choose Elba to be 007.

Im write: "My name's Elba, Idris Elba".

Fans dey take am as one big hint wey fit be say Idris Elba wan to take on di role wen Daniel Craig leave next year.

Dem-say - dem-say tok don link Idris to di Bond role since 2014, wey im neva confam nor deny.

Di 45-year-old actor, wey don popular wella for im feems like Star Trek, Luther and The Wire, don tak before say im dey too old to take on di popular 007 role.