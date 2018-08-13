Image copyright Twitter/@MBuhari Image example Nigeria President Muhammadu Buahri go run for second term for di 2019 election

Lawan Gumau wey be di All Progressives Congress candidate wey wan make Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari be presido for life, don win di Bauchi South Senatorial District bye-election wey happun on Saturday 11 August.

Gumau wey already dey represent Toro Federal Constituency for House of Representatives and don do eight years, say di only tin wey dey cari am go Senate na to protect Buhari interest.

Di join body ontop election mata for Nigeria INEC announce on Sunday say Gumau score 119,489 votes to win eight oda pipo wey follow am drag, one of dem di former govnor of di state, Isa Yuguda wey contest under Green Party and get 33,079 votes.

According to di INEC officer wey announce di result, di opposition PDP candidate Ladan Salihu get 50,256 votes.

Di total votes be 256,763 and di number wey dem cancel na 11,111.

Bye-election dey happun to fill up vacancy for di National Assembly, di Bauchi-South Senatorial district bye-election dey happun afta di death of Senator Ali Wakali on March 17.