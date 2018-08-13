Image copyright Getty Images Image example Some middle and low income earners for Nigeria dey go for fairly used bra as e dey last past di new Nigeria made ones

Nigeria goment don introduce one poverty alleviation scheme TraderMoni to epp two million petty traders get N10,000 loan to boost dia business dem by di end of 2018.

Di mind behind di policy na say di contribution of petty traders dem on top di economy dey very important but dem no dey fit collect quick-quick small loan from bank because of plenti issues including collateral.

Di N10,000 loan go attract N250 interest ontop and if di trader fit pay back in 6 months, e go dey entitled to collect more loan wey go reach N50,000 las las if e continue to dey compliant.

Since di tori break, pipo don dey ask kweshion say who qualify and how pesin go fit get di loan.

Another kweshion some dey ask na wetin 10k fit do do sef.

'I start my okrika business wit one thousand naira'

Comfort dey carry bail dey sell okrika bra and some other women undies, her business worth thousands of naira today.

But wen she start for 2007, wen she dey study for university, she tell BBC Pidgin say she start am wit just one thousand naira.

"I start wit one thousand naira, I go go, buy di last select, wash dem, make dem look nice, wen dem dry put am inside bag wit camphor so dem go smell nice, den I go come carry am go sell for hostel."

"Gradually like dat I start to sell, before I know I start to dey buy second grade, wen I come raise reach 30k I upgrade to first grade." Na so Comfort tok.

Comfort tok say e go hard today because of di way tins tight for Nigeria today and di economy to start business wit N10,000 but e still dey possible.

"If you dey stay for North, you go fit survive am because dem dey do clearance sales wey you go still fit see sometin wey reasonable inside, you go still fit make 100, 100 naira or 200 ontop wey cheap pas Lagos, like wetin I dey sell now cheap pass Lagos own."

"If dem come give you di goods for house wey you no go spend money ontop transport e go also dey possible" Na so Comfort advice.

Dem no support media player for your device How second hand clothes dey reign for Nigeria

Other business you fit do wit 10k

Food

Food na one tin wey everybody dey chop so customers dey ground already.

Pipo wey dey involve say 10k dey more than enough to take start and if you carry body, you go fit make times two at di first go.

Whether na cake, chin-chin, kpekere, any of di chips, or correct proper food you fit start from your house wit wetin you get, you no need shop as you fit start dey market pipo wey you know first to cook for dia birthday, get together and others. If you come sabi cook join, den voila!

Social media too don join epp tins wella as you fit dey ontop social media promote your business, anytype at all and get customer.

Dem no support media player for your device Puff-puff business hard, but e dey pay'

Drinks

Dis day, plenty pipo dey find way reduce dia sugar

Water and minerals, drinks and natural fruit juice, smoothies too all join wetin you fit package sell from house wit less than 10k.

Image copyright Getty Images

Laundry

For dis business wetin you need to start na just water, soap, washing basin, drying ropes, iron wey dey work, beta ironing stand plus hand wey dey wash clothes clean.

You fit do home based tins too wit dis business and working class pipo wey no get time and plenty money to go di big-big dry cleaners dem go thank you.

Car wash

You fit be mobile car washer.

One good place to start na to go offices and companies to find out who wan wash car and offer to do am for dem for dia yard.

For dis one man car washer tin you go need bucket, soap and brush, good for you if the compound get water.