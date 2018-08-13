Image copyright Getty Images

Human Rights group Amnesty International say na Cameroon army brutally kill 12 pipo for Achigaya village for Far North region, even as Issa Tchiroma Bakary goment tok-tok pesin say na enemies weh deh wan spoil army e name di join-join de video.

For de video, pipo wey wear army uniform put pipo with dia face for dong, some wan shiddon for wall and deh shoot-shoot dem with automatic gun. Den soldier shoot again for make sure say de pipo dem don really die.

Afta video weh army shoot-shoot mami and pikin weh goment now say deh arrest seven soldiers anoda video komot weh Amnesty shine eye say na Cameroon soldiers di shoot pipo any how.

"We check de video for anoda army shooting with correct tools dem and we see say na Cameroon Army kill 12 civilians weh deh no get weapon for Achigaya village for Far North region," Amnesty International tok.

De NGO say deh don write deh kana unlawful killings for how army di kill and torture for civilians for Far North region.

Amnesty say dis video na korokoro proof say army commit bad-bad crimes against civilians and deh di ask gomet for make correct investigation, and take de pipo dem for law court.

Dem say as goment no di punish de army weh deh dey behind dis horrible crimes, deh di create environment for army for do as e want, kill and torture.

Skip Twitter post by @amnesty A horrifying video shows security forces in #Cameroon shooting at least a dozen unarmed people in a military operation in the village of Achigaya in the Far North region. There must be accountability for these brutal killings.https://t.co/SfuYpcja6b — AmnestyInternational (@amnesty) August 10, 2018

World Council for Churches condemn de killings

Laik Amnesty International, World Council of Churches di also condemn how weh army kill woman and pikin dem for Far North for video weh e shock pipo for social media.

But deh also di worry as wuruwuru for Anglophone regions di so-so go for before, deh di call goment for stop use force for punish pipo for Anglophone regions.

Director for Bible translation, Efi Tembom say deh don kill 2000 pipo dem, burn 179 villages and army seize churches and over 100,000 pipo run enta Nigeria.

De World Council for Churches say make Cameroon authorities stop for use too much unequal and deadly force for civilians and make dem protect all man e human rights