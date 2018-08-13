Image copyright Getty Images Image example President Akufo-Addo

Ghana government say dem dey work hard make dem no go back to di International Monetary Fund (IMF) after di current bailout finish by di end of dis year.

According to President Akufo-Addo sake of dis goal dem currently dey want build strong economy so say Ghana no go enter similar programme plus IMF again.

Di president talk dis matter for St Peter's Cathedral dema congregation for Kumasi yestee, as part of en day three of di five-day on di third day of en five-day Ashanti Regional tour.

President Akufo-Addo assure Ghanaians say en government dey do everything possible make dem fit run tins without IMF dema involvement.

Around March 2015, Ghana apply go IMF for make dem take support dema medium-term economic reform programme for three years, make dem take restore debt sustainability, enhance growth den job creation for di country.

"All di initiatives wey my government dey do dey want make Ghana more stable, peaceful den secure" he talk di congregation for Kumasi.