Nigeria Police Force say gunmen ambush and kill four of dia officers during gun battle for Rigasa forest Jankasa village for Igabi LGA Kaduna State north west of di kontri.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari wey dey in charge of IGP Intelligent Response Team (IRT) enta facebook tok say na four of im men kidnappers kill.

E say kidnappers cari one Sheikh Ahmad Adam Algarkawy for Rigasa area of Kaduna State, dem later release am afta dem collect ransome.

To follow up di case, IRT officers arrest two of di kidnappers for Rigasa forest, but as dem dey comot from di bush, oda members of di gang wey hide for bush attack di IRT team and kill four officers.

"Dem don treat and discharge one officer wey gun wunjo, while oda officers wey survive di ambush dey joli wit good health," na so Abba Kyari tok.

E say di officers kill six kidnappers wey follow attack dem.

Plenti killi-killi and kidnapping dey happun for Kaduna since di beginning of 2018. E still dey happun upon say goment don send police and army to handle di mata.