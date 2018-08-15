Farmers lose rice plants worth millions afta flood

Image example Evri year during rainy season for Nigeria flooding dey affect millions of pipo.

Farmers for about nine communities for Sokoto north western Nigeria on Wednesday lose dia rice plantations wey reach millions of naira.

E happun afta flooding affect dia area. Some of the affected areas include Asare Birni and Gadar Tambuwal.

Tukur Asare na one of di pipo wey di flood affect and e tell BBC Pidgin say e lose three rice farms wey e dey hope say go give am big money when e harvest.

"We leave farm without any problem a day before and na as we reach farm dis morning, na water full everywhere, we don lose everything wey we plant."

Mallam Asare say di water na from nearby Bakalori Dam and dis kain tin don happen before.

"Di last time wey dis kain tin happen na six years ago and we dey even hope say e no go happen again until now. Abeg make goment help us solve dis issue once and for all."