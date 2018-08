INEC PVC deadline: Pipo like fire brigade

Continuous Voter Registration exercise go end on Wednesday 15 August 2018 for Nigeria and any pesin wey miss dis date no fit register or collect Permanent Voters Card alias PVC to vote untill afta 2019 general election.

Wit less than threes wey remain pipo boku for di Independent National Electoral Commission INEC South South zonal store wey be di Voter registration centre for Port Harcourt, southern Nigeria.

Dem dey gredie to see say dem follow register before e go end on Wednesday dis week and pitakwa own dey special because INEC to prepare for di Rivers state House of assembly bye election wey go hold dis Saturday 18 August.

Image example Some pipo for di crowd come to register while odas come to collect dia voters card as some of dem don register since last year but dem neva collect dia PVC.

Pipo like Mary Nwohoobong Anthony tell BBC Pidgin say she come on Sunday for di registration but dem tell her to come back on Monday but since 6am wey she come, dem neva attend to her even though she don fill di registration form. She say, "I be di third person wey dem give number but dem neva attend to me."

But Mary Ephraim Nueebu wey come to collect her permanent voters card PVC say dem no organise am well. She say, "since Friday wey I come to collect my original voters card dem say make we come on Monday . Now i don come evriwia just dey scattered,I no even understand wetin dem dey do, di tin no dey organised."

INEC wey dey organize di registration also post how di registration waka dey go for oda parts of Nigeria.

Image example Some pipo reach di INEC office early mor-mor for 6 o'clock but dem still meet crowd

Some pipo like Stanley Amos Chukwuemeka and Jennifer Uzoigwe, dem don try collect di registration form fill but dem neva attend to dem.

But Raphael Jacob Eka And Daniel Didia say di tin dey make dem miss work, dey pay transport anyhow dey come but na heavy crowd dem dey always meet sake of dem don dey come dia reach five days now dem neva still register.

Raphael say, "e go beta if dem organise di place well, make pipo wey wan come register dey one line, pipo wey don fill form dey one line, pipo wey get temporary card come collect di permanent dey one side e go beta.

But now evriwia just dey mixed up, dem just dey push us back and front."

Daniel Didia advise na say, "make dem divide dis tin come di polling unit come so pipo for go collect dia card for wia dem register because of we just stand like dis e no go reach evribodi."

Image example Di INEC officials say dem dey try register women wey get belle, old pipo and those with disability first

Di INEC officers dem say di registration dey go on and dem dey try help old pipo, physically challenged pipo, nursing mothers and pregnant women make dem register first up but di crowd too much.

One official say pipo like to wait till di last minute before dem do sometin say since dem dey, pipo no dey gree come but as dem hear say e wan end, naim dem jam pack come especially as dem hear say di registration go end on Wednesday for Port Harcourt.