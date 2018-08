"Rev. King as President na di best tin wey fit happen to Nigeria"

Image copyright Google Image example Court bin sentence Rev King to death by hanging

Campaign posters of popular Nigerian pastor, Reverend King don enta streets of Lagos, di kontri commercial capital. Di pastor wey dey prison sake of say e dey guilty say e kill pesin, dey contest for 2019 presidential elections.

Di poster show say na under di Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) Reverend King wan contest for president. King wey be di oga kpatakpata of di Christian Praying Assembly (CPA) bin go jail for September 26, 2006.

High court for Lagos bin sentence am to death by hanging afta dem find am guilty for murder.

Pastor Daniel King wey be di zonal pastor of di Christian Praying Assembly tell BBC Pidgin say Dr Rev. King as presido na di best tin wey fit happen to Nigeria.

Di pastor say, "E no say for pesin to come out to contest for presidency upon di kain situation wey Rev. King dey now and di kain lie wey pipo dey lie on top im head."

Image example BBC Pidgin sight some of di campaign posters for Ajao area of Lagos state

Im advice Nigerians make dem dey pray to get Rev King as di next President or anytin wey dem see, make dem take am like dat.

One group for northern Nigeria wey dem dey call Northern Foresight Group na dem arrange go meet Rev King for prison, ginger am make im come contest for 2019 Presidential elections. One account for Twitter. @campaignrev don alredi dey handle Rev King campaign for social media.

Skip Twitter post by @CampaignRev Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) d party to vote for come 2019.

Vote DR. REV. KING for President come 2019, vote for peace, stability, progress, good growth and development! #drrevking2019 — CAMPAIGN 4 DR. REV. KING (@CampaignRev) May 14, 2018

Pastor Daniel say one of di tins wey Rev King fit do for Nigeria na to give di kontri steady light. Rev King bin prophesy for 2002 say na only am fit solve light wahala for Nigeria.

Barrister Courage Nsirimovu tell BBC Pidgin say pipo wey dey jail no fit contest for elections for Nigeria. Na sake of dis one oga Courage talk say Rev King dey disqualified to become Nigeria President.