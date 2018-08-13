Bakana boat accident survivors wan start foundation to make sea travel safe

Image example Di three survivors no wear life jacket enta di boat

Idasefiema Ibimina, Chinonso Cecelia Ndukwe and Odelusi Bunmi Joy na three passengers wey bin dey for dat boat wey capsize for Bakana river on 28 July, 2018 wey Joe Blankson, di hero wey save 13 odas bin die.

Dis three women wey survive di boat accident confam to BBC Pidgin say na 24 passengers wey enta di boat plus di driver and dem no wear life jacket as dem start di journey.

Dem say pipo boku for di jetty dey wait for boat wey go carry den cross to Bakana for di burial wey dem wan go. So as dia boat come, evribodi rush enta.

Now dem dey demand say dem want make pipo wey dey travel for water across Nigeria to dey safe so dem no go die like dat because life jacket or oda safety measures no dey.

Chinonso Ndukwe say wen she enta, she ask if dem no go give dem life jacket, "but somebody ask me weda I dey fear say na short journey Bakana no far, naim we go.'

Image example Di boat bin move for high speed before e over turn

She say she surprise say di coast guards dem wey see dem no send dem go back as dem no wear life jacket.

Idasefiema Ibimina say, she no sabi swim and water carry her go far as she dey struggle come out, "one boy come hold me say make I relax say I don save."

Odelusi Bunmi say oda pipo sef dey drag her as dem wan save demsef. So she come tell herself say she no go die here, come hold one side of di boat.

Why una no come out since?

Image example Chinonso Cecelia Ndukwe wey survive di accident advice pipo make dem always dey wear life jacket

Chinonso Cecelia Ndukwe afta dat accident, she bin dey in shock and dey hospital for one week dey take treatment so she no know wetin dey happen since.

But Idasefiema say since e happen, she dey listen radio to hear weda goment to bring number say if pesin follow dey dat boat or family dey look for dia pesin wey dey di boat, call dis number but notin like dat.

Odelusi Bunmi say her phone and evritin loss so she no know wetin dey happen na some days later wey her neighbor come show her wetin dey on social media but she no know wia she go go report to.

Many pipo die for dat accident

Now wen dem don save, dem wan start foundation to make sea travel safe wey be 'Boat Safety Minders Foundation' to make sure say pipo wey dey travel for water for Nigeria go dey safe.

Dis na sake of say because dem say no be only one pesin die for dat accident but as manifest no dey to show di pipo wey enta dat boat dem no fit tok who save and who no save.

Dem wan make goment, big companies and concern citizens join body make sure say manifest go dey evri jetty wia pipo dey enta travel for water wey go get di names of passengers, dia phone number, next of kin and phone number of next of kin so dem fit call if sometin like dat happen. Dem don already print dat kain manifest and wan distribute for jetties for Rivers State.

Di foundation also want make goment and companies provide standard life jacket so evribodi wey Dey travel for water must wear am before di journey start, and make law dey wey be say if anybodi no gree wear am, make dem no travel.

Den, make boat drivers train well because dem say na reckless driving naim cause di accident as di driver bin dey drive speed and no life jacket naim make pipo die for di accident.