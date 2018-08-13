Flood don pursue pipo from Lekki after heavy rain for Lagos
- 13 August 2018
Heavy water cover streets for Jakande area of Lekki, Lagos on Monday afta serious rain wey fall.
One Twitter user, Wala Alakija (@oladrunken) bin share foto and video of street wey water full.
I stay in Lekki 😂 😂 😂 @Gidi_Traffic @TrafficChiefNG pic.twitter.com/oo28k4gsg8— WaleAlakija (@oladrunken) August 13, 2018
Na so traffic full Lagos on Monday sake of di way roads full wit water.
Lekki bin suffer dis same flooding palava for 2017 last year.
The flood definitely must have had its toll on your #car. Why not get it serviced at the cheapest rate via https://t.co/pKPVwg6vPx #lekki pic.twitter.com/srvGKGbVaN— Mechanic-Village (@MechVillage) July 9, 2017
