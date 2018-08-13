Flood don pursue pipo from Lekki after heavy rain for Lagos

  • 13 August 2018
Street wey water cover Image copyright Wale Alakija
Image example Dis na di street for Lekki wey water cover

Heavy water cover streets for Jakande area of Lekki, Lagos on Monday afta serious rain wey fall.

One Twitter user, Wala Alakija (@oladrunken) bin share foto and video of street wey water full.

Na so traffic full Lagos on Monday sake of di way roads full wit water.

Lekki bin suffer dis same flooding palava for 2017 last year.

Topics Wey Dem Resemble

Another thing we de for inside dis tori