Dis na wia you go find di top Nigeria stories for Tuesday 14 August.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Saraki don port comot from ruling APC

Two lawmakers, Senator Rafiu Adebayo and Senator Isa Misau, don sue di Attorney-General of di Federation, di police, di Department of State Services, di Senate and seven odas to stop di attempts to remove Senate President Bukola Saraki. Senators Adebayo and Misau, wey be supporters of Saraki, na dem cari di case go Federal High Court for Abuja on Monday. (PUNCH)

Di Department of State Services don deny say dem find plenti money inside di house of dia former Director General wey dem sack, Lawal Daura.

Videos of money wey dem recover dey spread for some media organisations say na wetin security find afta dem search oga Daura house.

DSS say di video na fake. For inside statement wey PR Nigeria, wey be tori pipo wey get links to security agencies release, DSS say "dat kain operation no happun by either EFCC or any oda security agency for DSS' office or house of di former DG." (PREMIUMTIMES)

Image copyright @NigAirForce Image example Nigeria AirForce

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Monday, visit former President Olusegun Obasanjo for Abeokuta, Ogun State wia dem do about 90 minutes' closed-door meeting.

Saraki, show for di Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), around 5.27p.m but dem no tell tori pipo wetin dem tok about. (THISDAY)

Nigeria Air Force (NAF) say dem don kill plenti bad pipo wey dey worri pipo lives for Zamfara State. Na for Sububu forest, Birni Magaji and Rugu forest dem kill dem. NAF use air strike and gunship attack di terrorists.

NAF tok tok pesin Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola say dia officers attack di terrorists wen dem dey go do attack for Birni Magaji village wit automatic weapons ontop motorcycles. (SUN)

Court of Appeal for Abuja don order make nobodi arrest INEC chairman Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu until dem finish appeal for im case. Dis one dey happun afta one Federal High Court for Abuja give order make dem arrest am.

Di Federal High Court, Abuja for 1 August 2018 give order say make dem arrest oga Yakubu because im no show face three times for the court. Justice Stephen Pam bin don give order say make di INEC chairmo tok why dem no suppose cari am go prison onto accuse say im disobey court order. (GUARDIAN)