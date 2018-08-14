Worst & Best place to live for dis world

Image copyright Jacob Silberberg Image example Dakar for Senegal na fine place o live, but one of di worst places accoring to di list

No Africa kontri follow for di top ten of di best places to live for dis world inside 2018, according to ranking wey Economist Intelligence Unit dey arrange evri year.

If you dey find ogbonge place to live, then na for Europe you g find am.

Damascus wey dey for Syria na di worst place to live, sake of war wey dey scata di city. Afta Damascus, Bangladesh and Lagos follow.

Di economist unit say crime, katakata, kasala and war follow for tins wey land some kontris for last ten liveable cities.

Di last ten liveable cities for 2018

1. Damascus, Syria

2. Dhaka, Bangladesh

3. Lagos, Nigeria

4. Karachi, Pakistan

5. Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea

6. Harare, Zimbabwe

7. Tripoli, Libya

8. Douala, Cameroon

9. Algiers, Algeria

10. Dakar, Senegal

Di top ten most liveable cities 2018

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Liveable cities na places wey dey ok for pipo to live and enjoy

Vienna, Austria capital na di most liveable city for di world, dis one mean say na place wey pipo prefer to live pass oda places. E beat Melbourne wey dey for Australia for di ranking.

Dis na di first time city outside Europe dey top di ranking wey don dey happun for seven years now.

Di unit dey use plenti factors take rank 140 kontris like politics, healthcare, crime, education and social stability.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Melbourne for Australia bin carri number one for seven years

Melbourne been don dey ontop di list for seven years, but dis year dem land for second.

1. Vienna, Austria

2. Melbourne, Australia

3. Osaka, Japan

4. Calgary, Canada

5. Sydney, Australia

6. Vancouver, Canada

7. Tokyo, Japan

8. Toronto, Canada

9. Copenhagen, Denmark

10. Adelaide, Australia