Church of Satan dey vex wit Nigeria and e be like na politicians wey dey always mention 'Satan' name dey scata dia head.

Di latest pesin to make dem vex na former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode wey call acting Nigeria presido Yemi Osinbajo "messenger of satan".

Femi Fani-Kayode wey be member of di opposition People's Democratic Party, say Osinbajo no get "clean hand to blame pastors wey no dey tok against corruption for di kontri because im also betray di bodi of Christ."

Im bin dey respond to Osinbajo wey attack Nigerian pastors say dem no dey support di Federal goment anti-corruption war as dem no dey preach against am.

Na wetin Fani-Kayode tok make di Church of Satan vex, wey be organisation wey start for 1966 to enta di mata.

Wetin fit make dis group to vex well-well wit Nigeria be say dem bin don respond to President Muhammadu Buhari before, afta im also mention "Satan" name for one tweet.