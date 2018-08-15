Image copyright Getty Images Image example APC chairman Adams Oshiomhole say Mr Saraki suppose do di 'honourable tin'

Di chairman of Nigeria ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, say di party ready to make sure say dem impeach Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Oga Saraki bin port go opposition People's Democratic Party for 31 July, even though e become senate presido under APC.

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP Image example Nigeria lawmakers suppose meet on Tuesday 14 August but Mr Saraki and oda legislative leaders don postpone am

Inside meeting wey im do wit APC lawmakers for di capital Abuja, Oshiomhole say di only way wey Mr Saraki no go chop impeachment na to resign or make e come back to majority party.

"We go impeach Saraki legally and democratically."

E say im party still get majority for House of Representatives and dem no go allow come even if Saraki wan run come back to APC.