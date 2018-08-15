Bukola Saraki: Na to resign go pay am pass - Oshiomhole
Di chairman of Nigeria ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, say di party ready to make sure say dem impeach Senate President Bukola Saraki.
- Why Adams Oshiomhole dey find Bukola Saraki 'crown'
- 2019 Election: Na PDP umbrella wey tear bring dis defection - Oshiomhole
Oga Saraki bin port go opposition People's Democratic Party for 31 July, even though e become senate presido under APC.
Inside meeting wey im do wit APC lawmakers for di capital Abuja, Oshiomhole say di only way wey Mr Saraki no go chop impeachment na to resign or make e come back to majority party.
"We go impeach Saraki legally and democratically."
E say im party still get majority for House of Representatives and dem no go allow come even if Saraki wan run come back to APC.