Teacher wey write exam for pesin dey go prison

Image example Benjamin Manirambona say im write di exam for one soldier wey dey serve for Somalia.

One court don sentence one teacher to five years for prison sake of say im pretend write exam for pesin.

Court ban Benjamin Manirambona from teaching or to hold public office for 10 years.

On Friday mufti police arrest am afta pesin give dem informate say Manirambona dey write exam with school uniform.

Tori be say di teacher say im dey write di exam for one soldier wey serve for Somalia.

Di officers wait for am for school overnight to catch am. As im no get wia to escape Manirambona, wey be di head of Butere Technical College for di capital Bujumbura, confess im sins.

Image example School teacher Lazard Nihezagire (L) and accountant Eric Nkurunziza (middle) also dey go prison

Im say di student ned di result to enter university.

Di soldier promise to pay am wey im return back to Burundi, na wetin Manirambona add put.

Burundi Education Minister Janvière Ndirahisha, wey be dey with di Uniform officers, say wetin Manirambona tok no make sense.

"Everytin you talk na lie, so wey dey carry you go… we go investigate dis matter because we hear say no be dis no be your first time," na wetin she tell am.

Di two pipo wey follow am do di runs, na school accountant Eric Nkurunziza and teacher Lazard Nihezagire, dem sentence dem to two years each and ban dem from holding any public office for five years.

Di two of dem dey guilty say dem cover up dia headmaster.