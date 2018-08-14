Buhari no dey facepressure not to contest 2nd term

Image copyright Reuters Image example Goment say Akata kontries no fit chook mouth for Nigeria mata

Nigeria goment on Tuesday tok say nobody dey pressure President Muhammadu Buhari not to contest for re-election next year 2019.

Nigerian tori Daily Independent Newspaper bin carry tori say Presido Buhari dey face serious pressure from European Union, US, UK and Saudi Arabia make im no contest for re-election unto some kain reason.

But di fFederal goment don declare di tori as fake news.

Goment say e no get how dis akata kontries wan take chook mouth for Nigeria democracy as dem too dey practise democracy.

Buhari don tink am well-well before e come out to contest for re-election and na di pipo wey dey fear say im go win dey spread di alleged rumour, according to Nigeria presido tok-tok pesin Femi Adesina.