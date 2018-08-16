Image copyright Getty Images

"Our office dey open. CAPDAN secretariat na di seat of power for di computer village traders, nobodi seal am.

Na so Mr. Adetunji Ojikutu wey be oga patapata for join bodi of traders wey get shop for Computer Village Ikeja, Lagos south west Nigeria tell BBC Pidgin.

E say di tori na fake, say di pipo wey dey carri di tori no check well before dem publish am.

"E get pipo wey bin wan come take ova our office, we chase dem comot, police no arrest anybodi". Na so Mr. Ojikutu tok.

"Wen police com, dem say make we go do meeting wit our board of directors and settle our mata."

Image example CAPDAN oga, Adetunji Ojikutu, say di association dey handle dia mata by diasef, notin concern police inside

Wen BBC Pidgin reach di famous market, di office of di join bodi wey dem dey call Computer and Allied Products Dealers Association of Nigeria (CAPDAN) dey open and di officials dey dia dey do dia work.

Police post for di market say dem no get report of any arrest and evritin dey go normal.

Tori be say board of directors for di market wan arrange caretaker committee wey go dey in charge for di market.

Tori be say di current elected leaders of di market join don finish dia tenure and dem no wan hand ova.

But di current market leaders say dia tenure neva finish and dem no go hand ova power to anybodi.