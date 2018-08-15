Image copyright Getty Images

For around 7am dis morning, some Nigerians with dia file for hand don dey line up for front of U.S Embassy for Abuja.

Dem bin go for dia visa application mata wit di hope say dia dream to travel go obodo oyibo go shele after dia interview.

But many of dem shock afta dem hear say consular service don close and no go work.

Di embassy bin send letter out and put for dia plenti news outlet say dia consular service no go work but dem no give any reason.

But some of di pipo wey come di embassy say many of dem no get di letter or mail wey di embassy send.

One of dem wey no wan want make we mention name say na from Lagos e come from.

E say if to say dem send letter two before, e for no bother to enta road, spend moni and cari all dat wahala for head.

Odas wey travel go Abuja from odas states like Akwa-Ibom, Kano and Cross River say di short notice no epp at all.

One young girl tell BBC Pidgin say she no know how go do now because she suppos resume school.

BBC Pidgin ask embassy media pipo to chool mouth but dem say all di informate wey pipo suppose know dey dia website.