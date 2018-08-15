Image copyright Getty Images Image example Swearing in of Professor Yemi Osinbajo as Nigeria vice presido

Before you enta dis tori wella, abeg answer dis small kweshun sharperly, ''Wetin be di name of Nigeria first civilian vice president from 1979 - 1983?''.

If e take you more than ten seconds to say, 'Dr. Alex Ekwueme', no worry, na di koko of dis tori

Di last seven days for Nigeria don sweet di belle of many pipo sotay some dey think na feem trick.

VP Osinbajo, Nigeria table shaker

Wetin dey surprising on top Nigeria acting presido Osinbajo be say, almost four years ago for December 2014, wen All Progressive Congress presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari announce am as im running mate, most pipo answer back wit, ''Professor who''?

For 2017, wen Presido Muhammadu Buhari sick and waka comot go London for medical treatment, im drop do key of Nigeria wit Osinbajo. Osinbajo shine wella as acting presido, among d tins wey im do na to sign di 2017 Nigeria budget and settle di presidential election kwanta for Gambia.

Na dis don make Osinbajo become executive vice presido wit real power beside im oga.

Presido-elect Muhammadu Buhari and Vice presido-elect Yemi Osinbajo collect dia certificate of returns from INEC

On Tuesday 7 August, Osinbajo sack di powerful oga of di Department for State Security (DSS) Lawal Daura on top di way some men from Nigeria secret police block di gate of di National Assembly.

One week later for Tuesday 14 August oga presido nack di Nigerian Inspector of Police wit order to reform di Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), one year afta wahala wey SARS operatives bin dey do.

SARS wey suppose be special police department to give Nigerians protection, don become headache on top how dem dey harass, tiff money and arrest innocent pipo.

Dem no support media player for your device Professor Yemi Osinbajo: 100 days wey plenty people no notice

Africa Vice Presidos of nowadays

For Africa history, e dey normal make only oga presido to dey in charge of evri evri for inside di kontri.

Constitution dey give civilian presido plenti power and military goment, wey no dey like competition at di top, na full authority im dey control.

Di advantage be say na presido dem chop all di accolade wen di kontri dey progress but di wahala be say na im pipo go abuse pass wen tins no work.

Before before, to choose running mate na part of campaign strategy to win election instead of pesin wey go dey in charge of di kontri.

Political parties dey like to choose running mate wey fit balance di tins di presidential candidate no get like, religion, ethnic group and Osinbajo as pastor and Yoruba man from di south west, na perfect combination for di north west and moslem presidential candidate.

As for di vice presido, im hand go pure but di reverse be say, sabi pipo no dey cari am for mind because nobodi dey see am.

Cyril Ramaphosa - South Africa

South Africa Presido Cyril Ramaphosa and im former oga Jacob Zuma

For South Africa, former presido Jacob Zuma bin dey fear im deputy presido Cyril Ramaphosa for long time as pesin wey fit collect power from am and dat na wetin happun for February dis year.

Emmerson Mnangagwa - Zimbwabwe

Image copyright Getty Images

Presido Emmerson Mnangagwa for Zimbabwe, na im finally comot im 93 year old oga, presido Robert Mugabe afta im don tanda for state house for 37 years.

William Ruto - Kenya

Kenya Presido Uhuru Kenyatta and im deputy William Ruto

Kenya nko, Presido Uhuru Kenyatta and im deputy presido William Ruto wey be former political enemies, join dia two parties into one to contest last year election wey dem win.

Sabi pipo tok say dem do deal wey go free Ruto to takeover wen Kenyatta second term finish for 2021.

But di danger of powerful vice presidos na wetin dey happun for Equatorial Guinea wia Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo wey don rule for more than 40 years don make im son, Mangue, vice presido.

One tin about Professor Osinbajo be say as sabi pesin for law, im dey always like to do tins wey follow law, dis fit be di first step to di kain leader Africa kontris suppose get as vice presidos and even presidos.