German third tier side KFC Uerdingen don reject France World cup winner Paul Pogba brother, Mathias Pogba because e too fat.

Di 27 year old Guinea born wey don play for Wrexam, Crewe Alexandra, Crawley Town, Seria B side Pescara bin dey on trial for di club to continue e football career side dis season, according to local tori pipo Bild.

Dat dream no go go through for Uerdingen now after coach Stefan Kramer think say even though e get good qualities, e need to lose weight.

"Mathias no for fit epp di team, e don go again. Currently e no dey physically fit, im get good physique to be number 9 but e still get too many kilos for im hips." Na so di 51 year old Kramer tok.

Mathias and e twin Florentin follow dia brother Paul Pogba kiss di world cup after France win am for Russia 2018

Mathias dey play senior professional football for im kontri Guinea. E last play as triker for SParta Rotterdam for di Eredivisie, Netherlands.

Mathias twin brother Florentin Pogba dey play for St.Etienne inside di French league.