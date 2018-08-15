Image copyright Getty Images Image example Bukola Saraki

Bukola Saraki on Tuesday use im mouth tok say e dey reason weda to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari for di 2019 election.

Nigeria senate president inside interview wey e do for Abuja wit Bloomberg tori pipo, e say dey reason di mata well-well.

"I dey consult and dey consider di mata well-well. I believe say I fit make di change." na wetin Saraki.

Di oga of senate neva comot tori for di kontri for a very long time now because of many palaver.

Saraki join di exodus of senators, governors from di ruling All Progressive Congress party go opposition Peoples' Democratic Party on 31 July, 2018.

Police bin don question Saraki on top one robbery case for Offa, Kwara, South-West Nigeria wey more dan 30 pipo die.

Dem also recently clear Saraki comot one case of Asset declaration.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example No be today pipo don dey tok say all di wahala wey Saraki don dey get wit Buhari na because e dey eye di president seat in future.

Tori be say Saraki and President Buhari no be padi from di begining wey e become di oga of senate.

On im own part, Saraki say e dump APC because of 'plenti persecution'.

"If one goment fit go lock up another arm of goment, and e never happun before for our history, we suppose dey very concerned. Make we no surprise say dem go use security agencies for di elections." Na so Saraki tok.

If Saraki decide to contest, e go first need to win di presidential ticket and battle wit other contenders like Nigeria former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar during PDP primaries sometime for October 2018.