Salih Khater: Wetin we know about terror suspect wey attack UK Parliament

Image copyright Facebook Image example UK police say Salih Kahter dey under custody

Salih Khater na di man wey authorities for UK on Wednesday say carry motor crash outside di House of Parliament, Westminster.

Tori be say on Tuesday August 14th one silver Ford Fiesta motor jam di security gate outside house of Parliament just before 07:40 BST.

Met Police say dem arrest 29-year old Khater wey be British citizen wey dem dey suspect for attempted murder. Di man come from Sudan, according to police.

Three pipo wound afta di motor hit pipo wey dey ride bicycle and pipo wey dey waka for leg for morning.

Image copyright Other Image example Pipo wey bin dey ride bicycle dey ground after di motor jam dem

But im broda Abdullah Khater say Salih na "normal person" wey get correct ideas and no be member of any religious group.

Abdullah Khater also say im family- wey from Darfur Sudan "shock-well well" for wetin happun.

Who be Salih Khater?

Salih Khater na British citizen of Sudanese origin from Birhingham.

E get five broda, two sisters and im father don late.

Na for 2010 Khater enta Britain, in di last two years, e successfully apply for UK citizenship as refugee.

E bin study electrical engineering for university for Sudan before e move go UK.

E study English as second language for City College from 2010 to 2011 before e do diploma in science for South and City College Birhingham from 2014-2017.

Image copyright METROPOLITAN POLICE Image example Police say anybody wey see di car before e jam di fence make e report to dem

Tori be say Khater bin dey live for one flat wey dey first-floor ontop some shops for Sparkbrook area Birhingham until four months ago wey e move go Highgate area.

Inside one CV wey BBC see, Mr Khater describe imsef as a "hardworking, honest and polite pesin" and "mature and responsible, pesin wey no go shake wen pressure dey high."

E also tok say e bin work two years as farm labourer for Libya before e travel enter Britain. BBC fit confam say true-true e spend time for Libya but no fit confam di exact timeframe.

Di CV also tok say e do security work for Nottingham.

According to e neighbours for Sparbrook Mr Khater na very quiet man wey dey always visit one internet cafe and shisha lounge for Stratford Road, some of dem no believe say e go fit get hand inside terrorist mata.