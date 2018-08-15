Image copyright Reuters Image example Na police officials wey cover face show to block lawmakers for National Assembly last week

Tori dey come in say police for Nigeria on Wednesday detain one tori pesin for Premium Times sake of say im no tell police who give am informate on top one tori.

Premium Times tori pipo dey even report say di police don even use back yard way carri Samuel Ogundipe, go try am for Magistrate Court inside Kubwa, Abuja on Wednesday afternoon without him seeing im lawyers.

Tori be say dem charge am wit criminal trespass and say im tiff police document.

#FreeSamuelOgundipe dey trend now for Nigeria - and pipo for Twitter dey ask for di release of di journalist wey dem gbab because e refuse to tell authorities who give am informate for one tori.

Samuel Ogundipe dey follow tori pipo Premium Times work, and di company say di tori wey cause all dis palava na di one about police wey go block National Assembly for Abuja to prevent lawmakers to do dia meeting.

Premium Times oga editor Musikilu Mojeed and anoda reporter sef dey part of di pipo dem detain for Abuja, di kontri capital but later dem release afta small time.