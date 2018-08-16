Lagos as fourth cheapest city - Wetin pipo dey tok on top EIU report
Nigerians don start to dey chook mouth for report wey say Lagos na di fourth cheapest city for d world.
Na di Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) release dis report afta dem release report about how Lagos na one of di last cities dem wey pesin fit live.
- Lagos dey among di 'worst place to live' for dis world - report
- NAFDAC and CPC don shut down Krispy Kreme new Lagos shop
- Correct places wey you fit visit for Nigeria
According to di report dem join how di currency value of di particular city be on how dem judge cost of living.
Dem also tok say dem calculate am based on how house supplies dey go and according to di report, di average price of bread wine, cigarette and even fuel bin drop ova di past ten years.
But dem admit say fuel cost now pass last year even as dem dem tok say market prices go still dey dance kukere.
But di report tok say di fact say living dey cheap for Lagos no mean say living dey good even as dem state economic, political, security and infrastructure wahala for di city.
Wetin pipo dey tok about Lagos
Dis pesin dey tink say di analysis dey correct say di only tin wey cost for Lagos na land.
Dis pesin no tink say di pipo wey do dis report dey stay for Lagos.
Dis pesin dey complain about how much e pay for transport for traffic if you compare am with oda places for Naija.
Dis pesin tink even as Lagos cheap as e cheap, Nigerians fit no afford am.