Image copyright iStock Image example Di National Theatre get shape of military cap.

Nigerians don start to dey chook mouth for report wey say Lagos na di fourth cheapest city for d world.

Na di Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) release dis report afta dem release report about how Lagos na one of di last cities dem wey pesin fit live.

According to di report dem join how di currency value of di particular city be on how dem judge cost of living.

Dem also tok say dem calculate am based on how house supplies dey go and according to di report, di average price of bread wine, cigarette and even fuel bin drop ova di past ten years.

But dem admit say fuel cost now pass last year even as dem dem tok say market prices go still dey dance kukere.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pipo tink say traffic na im dey cause low ratings for living coditions for di citiy

But di report tok say di fact say living dey cheap for Lagos no mean say living dey good even as dem state economic, political, security and infrastructure wahala for di city.

Wetin pipo dey tok about Lagos

Skip Twitter post by @naijafoo Funny thing is that Lagos is one if the cheapest cities in the world. The only thing expensive in Lagos is land which is understandable. It provides several opportunities other states can't boast of hence the mass immigration. So I don't get your idea of "glorifying struggle " https://t.co/wDR4FXMXG8 — Adeola🇳🇬 🇧🇪 (@naijafoo) August 16, 2018

Dis pesin dey tink say di analysis dey correct say di only tin wey cost for Lagos na land.

Skip Twitter post by @Kolawoleolas12 Clearly the analyst doesn't live in Lagos or should I say 'for the rich people'. — Kolawole olasunkanmi (@Kolawoleolas12) August 15, 2018

Dis pesin no tink say di pipo wey do dis report dey stay for Lagos.

Skip Twitter post by @EfreKufre My experience is different.... I've not paid more than the normal tfair in years except during fuel scarcity. Lagos and Abuja worse off for transport fair.



Traveled to both cities, stayed a while and made my conclusion. Ibadan is the cheapest city I've resided for a while. — #WeneArmy #Port Harcourt 1st son (@EfreKufre) August 13, 2018

Dis pesin dey complain about how much e pay for transport for traffic if you compare am with oda places for Naija.

Skip Twitter post by @TheToluAdeyi According to the Economist Intelligence Unit, Lagos is the 4th cheapest city in the world but majority of Nigerians can’t afford it. Says a lot about the poverty in Nigeria. — The Crazy Smurf (@TheToluAdeyi) March 17, 2018

Dis pesin tink even as Lagos cheap as e cheap, Nigerians fit no afford am.