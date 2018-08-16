Image copyright Getty Images Image example Autism fit make pesin dey shy

Autism na condition wey dey affect how pipo dey see. hear, feel and tok wit odas.

E dey make tins hard for dem to tok wetin dey dia mind and hard to sabi wetin odas dey do.

Pipo wey get autism no dey see life as oda human beings dey see am, dat one dey make am hard for dem to tok wetin dey worri dem.

To tell pipo your ideas dey hard sometimes and if you come get autism, e go hard pass.

Writer and broadcaster Michael Rosen waka go find answer to some question about autism. E ask Alis Rowe wey be British writer of book and business owner questions about how pipo wey get autism dey see life.

Rowe get Asperger's Syndrome herself, she say "wetin dey pesin head no be wetion dey anoda pesin head".

Dis one na ten tins wey pipo wey get autism wan make you sabi about dem, especially wen you dey tok wit dem.

1. Any pesin wey get autism dey different even doh dia challenges dey similar

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis symbol na for World Autism awareness and pride day

E dey affect some of dem small small, but dey affect odas well well. Plenti of dem dey veri shy and dey hide from pipo while odas fit tok reach tomorrow.

Some of dem no dey fit tok, so dem dey prefer to do sign language.

2. Pesin wey get autism fit no hear wetin pesin dey tell am wen anoda sound dey dia

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Can you imagine what it would be like if you heard EVERYTHING, without being able to filter out noises or focusing on just one conversation?

Pipo wey no get autism dey fit separate wetin anoda pesin dey tell am from any oda sound wey dey dia, dis na sake of say dia brain dey fit screen different sound wey dey around am.

If dem dey look, plenti tins go dey catch dia attention di same time. Tins like traffic, music and oda pipo voice. Dis fit make dem to ask you to tok wetin you tok before again.

3. Dem no dey understand all di sign and hints wey pipo dey show dem

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Plenti communication wey you dey do na through sign language, try avoid am wen you dey tok to pesin wey get autism

Wen pesin raise voice or use eye give sign, pesin wey get autism no go understand say na different tin dem dey tell am.

Plenti of dem no dey understand figure of speech. Dat one mean say if you coin words give dem, na waste of time be dat.

4. Some pipo wey get autism dey find am hard understand normal tins wey you tell dem.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example If tok anytin, try make you explain why you tok am

Dis one mean say sometimes you go need to explain more before dem go understand am.

Example: If you and pesin wey get autism dey waka for road and you see snake come shout 'see snake!!!', pesin wey get autism go dey wonder say ehh na snake, e no go understand say you me danger, say snake fit bite.

5. Some pipo wey get autism dey find am difficult to know wen to join group tok

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Evritin na about time, but how you go fit know wen to start di discussion

As e be say pipo wey get autism no fit understand plenti pipo behaviour and body language, dem fit no know wen to start or join odas tok or do joke or even wen to end am.

So if you invite dem to follow for una discussion, you fit ask dem direct question, dis fit help dem understand and respond well.

6. Some pipo wey get autism fit sound different wen wen dem tok

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Even to yarn dey hard some pipo

Pipo wey get autism dey feel say to talk na big work wey one suppose tink well before e go do. Dem fit dey tok slow slow or dey stammer or even dey give plenti detail to pass dia message.

7. To socialise fit dey hard for dem pass wetin you tink

Image copyright Getty Images Image example To socialise no dey easy for some pipo

Pipo wey get autism fit dey try to mimick how pipo dey talk or act. Oda pipo fit dey see dis one say dem dey happy, but di pesin wey get autism dey see am as hard work.

8. Dem no dey show dia emotion di way odas dey show am

Image copyright Getty Images Image example One pesin joli time no be anoda pesin own

Some pipo wey get autism sometimes dey show dia emotions in different way. Dem dey react differently sake of oda tins wey dem dey tink for dia brain.

Dem dey struggle to find words to use express dem sef. To show dem pictures and ask clear questions go fit help dem.

9. Pipo wey no wey get autism dey like repeat tins

Image copyright Getty Images Image example How I go take know wetin you dey tok

Dem dey like to repeat words sake of plenti reasons. Dem fit repeat dem sef sake of say dem tink say you no hear wetin dem tok. Dem fit repeat dem sef to tell you say dem don hear you. Sometimes dem dey do like dat just to show you say dem want your assurance or to know say you don respond well to wetin dem tell you.

10. Dem dey like to write dan to tok

Image copyright Getty Images Image example If you fit explain tins to pesin wey get autism, e go helep am to understand and tink out wetin to respond

Some pipo wey get autism dey like write for paper or email instead of to tok to you, dem dey see say e dey easier to do than to do tok tok.

E dey giv am time to digest anytin wey you tell dem and to tink and respond well to you.

For dis life, how pipo dey see life no be how you dey see am. But If you fit understand one anoda e go helep evribodi to dey communicate well.