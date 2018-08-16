Image copyright Getty Images Image example INEC still dey register pipo for voter registeration

Di Nigeria Senate dey scratch head dey wonder why two different budgets land dia domot.

Senator Suleiman Nazif, wey be di chairman of Senate committee wey dey chook eye on INEC, tok say dem go arrange meeting to understand why di election body submit N189 billion budget wen President Muhammadu Buhari bin submit N143 billion for July.

E say e dey important to sidon, put eye well-well for di budget so dat di final one go make sense.

2019 election: Put more workers for PVC - Nigerians tell INEC

But Nigerians still dey do sidon look dey wonder say wetin go happun as per next year election if by now, budget no dey ground for INEC to start work.

Di National Assembly still dey on break and dem suppose do emergency meeting on Tuesday 14 August but Senate President Bukola Saraki cancel am.

Plenti political kasala na im dey ground for di kontri afta some heavy weight politicians, plus including di senate presido imsef, port from ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) go opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP).

APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, don tok say Mr Saraki suppose resign from im position.

'We dey suffer to get our PVC' - Nigerians

But oga Nazif tok say all di political brouhaha no stop anytin as im committee dey ground dey work.

Nigeria go do dia general election for February 2019 and oga Buhari don declare say im go follow drag for second term.