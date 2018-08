Over 2000 people go fit lose dema jobs for Ghana Banking Industry

Image copyright ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP/Getty Images

Di banking industry for Ghana go see over 2000 job losses after major challenge hit di sector wey make Bank of Ghana shut down di license of seven local banks in total.

Bank of Ghana (BoG) shut down five banks shut den collect dema license den merge dem into one, Consolidated Bank after dem discover say these banks dey struggle.

According to Economy Times report, di latest shut down of di five banks mean say combined work force of over 2000 go suffer job losses.

Unibank staff wo be 800, Beige Bank get 1500 staff den Royal Bank too get like 500 workers Daniel Addo, Chief Executive Officer of di newly created Consolidated Bank which be merger of di five collapsed banks say di fate of employees for dis bank go be decided after two months.

Last year when BoG take over Unibank den Capital bank most of dema staff lose dema jobs despite assurance say dem go get job security.