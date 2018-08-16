Goment no fit take care of 5 million Almajiri - Kano goment

Image copyright Shariz Chakera Image example Kano get one of di highest population for Nigeria

Kano state goment don tok say e reach 5 million Almajiri wey dey di state and goment no get resources to take care of dem.

Aminu Yassar we bey Governor Abdullahi Ganduje tok tok pesin say most of di Almajiri dem dey come from oda states.

"Our primary school students alone na 3.6 million and Almajiris double dat number. Make BBC advise us on how to solve dis problem."

Nuhu Ribadu, wey be di former oga of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) bin tok say dis Almajiri problem dey pain am.

E say e don see grave wia dem bury ova 100 young pipo dem, no name, no identity.

Di former presidential aspirant say time don reach make society find solution to di problem.

Oga Yassar tok say "di solution dey require make many pipo come togeda."