Abuja storey building collapse, many don trap inside

Image example Di five storey collapse around 12 O'clock Friday afternoon.

Five storey building collapse Friday for Abuja, di capital city for Nigeria.

Di building Di five storey fall for ground around 12 O'clock Friday afternoon for Jabi district.

Umar Shuaibu of di Abuja Metropolitan Management council na im dey coordinate di rescue effort. Dem neva tok di official number of pipo wey trapp inside or pipo wey dem don save come outside from di building.

Tori be say at least one pesin die, five injure and many still dey trap inside, rescue officials don dey ground now to helep di victims.

E no too tey wey on 14 August, Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON) and Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) do meeting to find how to take stop buildings wey dey collapse anyhow all over di kontri.