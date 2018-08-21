Plenti Muslims gada for di Alfred Diete Spiff sports centre, Port Harcourt to observe di Eid-El-Kabir prayers to mark di feast of sacrifice.

Leader of All Islamic Clerics for Rivers State Alh. Haliru Imam Kasim tell BBC Pidgin say for dis sallah celebration make pipo do as Prophet Muhammad command for dem to slaughter dia ram, share wit dia neighbours and "live in peace".

But for some of di Muslims, e no easy to meet di obligation to kill di ram to take celebrate. Dis na because di price of ram don cost well well for market and many of dem no fit buy.

Ismaila Lawal tell BBC Pidgin say di price of ram rise well well compare wit how dem buy am last year. Im say last year dem buy ram for fifty or seventy thousand naira depending on di size of di ram but dis year dis di price cost sotay e reach N120,000 to N150,000 for one ram but dem still dey celebrate because, "we go visit each oda even if you no get meat to share, you get food to share so we go still celebrate."

But Tunde Ogunlade say di high cost dey like any celebration wey dey affect price of tins. Di increase na because of traders dey take advantage of di sallah celebration.

For Hajia Bashirat Abbey-Kalio, di sallah time na for happiness as e dey teach dem to be in peace and harmony wit each oda and to come togeda to rejoice and dem thank Allah say dem get small money to celebrate am.