Image copyright Getty Images Image example Madonna enter limelight during di 1980's

Pipo all over di world dey join ogbonge American musician Madonna to celebrate today as she clock 60.

Madonna Louise Veronica Ciccone wey dem born August 16 1958 na also actress, songwriter and business woman rise to become popular during di 1980's.

Di American singer don range successful hit albums wey make pipo start to dey call am di 'Queen of pop'.

Her songs wey she write and produce herself, "Like a Virgin", "La Isla Bonita", "Like a Prayer", "Vogue", "Take a Bow", "Frozen", "Music", "Hung Up", and "4 Minutes" all reach number one ontop chart.

Ray of Light (1998) and Confessions on a Dance Floor (2005) chop Grammy Award.

She post pishure of hersef ontop Instagram to celebrate hersef today where she call hersef di Queen.

She don do 10 concert tours come sell 300 million records, according to Guinness Book of World Records, Madonna na di best-selling female artist of all time.

Madonna stand out as artist wey dey original, wey dey always push boundary dey change her image again and again.

Madonna birthday groove dey happun for Marrakesh, Morrocco dis year and people dey celebrate her ontop social media wit di hashtag #MadonnaAt60.