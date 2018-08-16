Image copyright Isaac Linus Abrak

United Nations on Thursday release report say Nigeria goment pay plenti moni to katakata group Boko Haram for dem to release Dapchi school girls wey dem kidnap for Yobe, northeast part of di kontri for February 2018.

Afta dem free di school pikins for March, goment bin deny say dem pay millions of Euros, say dem exchange di girls wit some boko haram commanders wey dem been detain.

Dis report wey torchlight di activities of Islamic State for Iraq and other group wey join dem.

Dem release di girl for March after dem kidnap dem for February 2018

According to di UN report, Boko Haram and oda terrorist group for Lake Chad dey feed fat on top ransom from kidnapping and donations wey dem dey collect from charity organisations dem.

"Boko Haram and di Islamic State West Africa province get similar impact ontop di raea dem dey control including Lake Chad Basin."

"As money fit flow for area without control, e dey ginger di terrorist dem, donation, ransom, smuggling and kidnapping too dey ginger dem." Na so di report tok.

Dem also tok say "For Nigeria, dem exchange 111 schoolgirls wey dem kidnap from Dapchi on February 18 2018, through ISWAP on 21 March after beta ransom payment."