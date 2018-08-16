Image copyright Reuters Image example Na police officials wey cover face show to block lawmakers for National Assembly last week

Two days afta dem gbab Samuel Ogundipe, Nigeria Police on Thursday come out to defend why dem arrest di Premium Times tori pesin.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Jimoh Moshood, di tok tok pesin of Nigeria police say dem true-true arrest am and dey investigate Ogundipe on top some offence dem wey dey on top im head.

'Police Investigation Unit wan carri am go court on top "tiff of secret documents wey no suppose dey dis tori pesin hand on to say e fit disturb di peace,scatta law and order even cause katakata inside di kontri'. Na wetin Moshood tok.

'Samuel Ogundipe dey under investigate and dey face court case on top under oda offence dem wey include say im violate Official Secret Act, Cyber Crime Act, and di Penal Code Law (Nigeria law) wey im don agree tok statements and is standing trial', according to di Police tok-tok Pesin. Premium Times tori pipo report on Wednesday say di police don even use back yard way carri Samuel Ogundipe, go try am for Magistrate Court inside Kubwa, Abuja for afternoon without him seeing im lawyers.

Tori be say dem charge am wit criminal trespass and say im tiff police document.

#FreeSamuelOgundipe dey trend now for Nigeria - and pipo for Twitter dey ask for di release of di journalist wey dem gbab because e refuse to tell authorities who give am informate for one tori.

Samuel Ogundipe dey follow tori pipo Premium Times work, and di company say di tori wey cause all dis palava na di one about police wey go block National Assembly for Abuja to prevent lawmakers to do dia meeting. Na August 14 police arrest Samuel Ogundipe w, carri am go court 24 hours afta di arrest. Di court remand am for Police cell and postpone di case to Monday August 20, 2018.