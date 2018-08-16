StopSexualHarassment237: Cameroon women wan end work-place harassment

Cameroon women on Thursday decide to begin name and shame pipo weh deh di sexually harass dem wit wetin dem call StopSexualHarassment237.

Cameroon tori women dem, wit Comfort Musa weh na activists for woman issues start social media and off-line campaign for condemn sexual harassment afta tori for sexually transmitted marks for Buea University teacher hit social media.

StopSexualHarassment237 na campaign weh some 25 top tori women di do online and offline afta de scandal for Buea University lecturer for tori department weh e di sexually transmit marks.

Tori be say name for Buea university lecturer komot say e di sexually harass students for tori department.

So tori woman dem for Cameroon don kam togeda for fight against sexual harassment for work place with letters for tori schools, owners dem for tori houses dem and twitter chat.

Activist for woman issues, Comfort Musa, write for e Facebook and twitter say sexual harassment for bad for tori places dem and say dat kana tin get for stop.

"We know ngondere weh dey for tori school weh deh no fit pass exams, or tori house weh woman no fit get project or get position for seka say e no gree get for sleep with man", Comfort Musa tell BBC News Pidgin.

Na first taim dis since 11 years weh ah di work laik tori woman weh we go get tok for dis kana issue weh na always 'hush hush' -topic weh eh no di tok about, Comfort tok.

Skip Twitter post by @E237Gina Follow us live this Saturday. It's going to be mind blowing, pregnant with with facts. Join us to get testimonies from Victims. We will also be giving you some tips on how to overcome sexual harassment #StopSexualHarrassment237#MeToo pic.twitter.com/1LtL408fd6 — GinaE237 (@E237Gina) August 15, 2018

Cameroon law for artic le 296 say deh fit punish person weh e forcefully sleep or sexually harass woman for 5-10 years for prison, but rights groups say de process long sotei di make victims abandon de case.

As we di tok, na so woman dem di komot too for say "Metoo' dat kana tin happen for me, and ah no wan dat kana tin for happen for anoda woman. We di sensitise tori woman dem for know de pawa weh deh get tok, break de silence, e tok.

Tori woman dem wan name and shame pipo weh deh di sexually harras dem, and Comfort Musa say, "We go komot videos dem for tori woman dem weh deh di tok dia tori, and we go get twitter chat".

For dia oda action tori women dem don write letters for all University dem weh deh di train tori pipo and we di tell dem say dis kana tin di happen for dia school, weti sexual harassment bi if deh no sabi dey go shine eye for dia university".

Dis woman dem wan also for helep university dem weh de wan stop sexual harassment and deh no know how for do'am.

De tori women dem, "Wan set agenda for weti tori women dem di go through and we wan make dem tok, break de silence, den call attention for journalism schools, pipo weh deh get tori house dem and we colleagues dem say dis tin weh e don di look normal no correct", Comfort Musa tok.