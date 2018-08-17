Image example Ambazonia forces di point gun for marine officer.jpg

Ambazonia defence forces, di group wey dey carri arms to struggle for freedom of English speaking region of Cameroon kill one marine officer, four para-military officers and kidnap assistant mayor for Ndop, north west region of di kontri, according to wetin army confam Friday to BBC News Pidgin.

Army tok-tok pesin Colonel Didier Badjeck e say dis kana tin no good and e check say tori pipo di only tok wen na army be involved.

Tori be say gunmen weh deh suspect say na Ambazonia forces torture di marine officer for may days sotei den kill and bury e, and na dis kana treatment weh rights group say e bi inhuman and wicked.

Rights group, Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa, CHRDA, say dis kana acts for torture, wicked, inhuman and shameful treatment for marine officer no rhyme with Cameroon laws and convention against torture.

"All man get right for life as e dey for national and international laws", Chairman for CHRDA, Agbor Nkongho for de report weh deh komot.

Image example Marine officer weh Ambazonia forces kill.

De rights group say afta deh kidnap de marine officer, deh tie e hands and legs for four bensikins, (motor-cycles) torture e and deh suggest say na e be fit dig e own grave weh deh later bury e inside.

Deh di also suspect say na military kill two nurses, husband and wife weh deh bury afta Thursday.

For dis kana inhuman treatment, CHRDA di call on Ambazonia defence forces make deh stop dis wowo treatment, check weti international law tok for use modern war tactics, respect all man weh deh capture and free dem, den stop for attack public servants.

Image example Deh tie Marine officer for four motor-cycles.j

CHRDA also tell goment say make deh gree say de war weh deh di use guns and with no rules dey for northwest and Southwest regions, stop violent military operations and even komot army for dis area, gree say de abduction for and torture for public servants an because of army violent operations, show way for peace and reconciliation.

Ambazonia/La Republic crisis for Northwest and Southwest regions don komot for fire enta fry-pan and deh di kill pipo every day.