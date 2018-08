FreeSamuelOgundipe: Court don give Premium Times tori pesin bail

Image copyright Premium Times Image example Samuel Ogundipe dey follow tori pipo Premium Times work, and di company say di tori wey cause all dis palava na di one about police wey go block National Assembly for Abuja to prevent lawmakers to do dia meeting.

Samuel Ogundipe di Premium Times tori pesin wey Nigeria police gbab and detain since Tuesday don get bail from cell.

Court free Ogundipe on Friday morning afta magistrate Abdulwahab Mohammed for one Abuja Magistrate Court inside Kubwa, give am bail.

Tori be say Police Investigation Unit bin carri am go court on top tiff of secret documents wey no suppose dey dis tori pesin hand on to say e fit disturb di peace, scatta law and order even cause katakata inside di kontri.

Di magistrate Mohammed give bail condition of N500,000 and one surety wey must dey live for area wia di court get power to free di Premium Time tori pesin.

Afta dem meet di bail conditions, Mr Ogundipe come dey free.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Na police officials wey cover face show to block lawmakers for National Assembly last week

Local tori pipo report say di judge first hear di case on Wednesday afta dem secretly carri Mr Ogundipe go court witout lawyer to represent am.

Dat day di judge agree wit police request wey wey say make dem detain di journalist for five days until August 20.

Then on Friday morning, report say dem carry Mr Ogundipe to di same court and di company's lawyer dey present for di court.

Di lawyer argued for im bail and di police counsel no oppose di request.