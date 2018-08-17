Nigeria Customs don gbab anoda container wey carry military uniforms

Image copyright Obiawe Uwaifo Image example E dey against di law for pesin, company, or group to import any type of military wears

Nigerian Customs Service seize one container wey carry military camouflage uniforms and oda materials on Friday for Rivers State, south south Nigeria.

Customs gbab di 40feet container wey carry di military wears just afta two weeks di Command bin don arrest anoda container wey bin carry 4400 military wears for 31 July, 2018, Assistant Comptroller General of Customs Zone C, Sanisi Umar tell tori pipo for Onne Area Command.

"wen we examine di container, e get di following prohibited items; 620 set of complete military camouflage uniforms and caps, 10,100 pieces of inner military T-shirts, 512 pairs of military jungle boots and na Mr. Ongwatabo Jerry wey be di sole importer wey open di Form M for di importation of dis container dem". Umar tok

"For di first container, we don arrest four pipo, while for dis container we get di key person wey open di Form M for di bank with us."

Im say, na di same pesin bring di two containers come wit di same company, Ehigocho Nigeria Ltd, and one Mr. Ongwataba Jerry as di main suspect.

Di Customs Oga tok say di first container number na qcCxEWqMRSU 3040298 while di current one na MRKU 4909151, day dem invite di suspect to come clear im goods wen dem arrest am.

Di custom oga come give serious warning say importation of any type of military wears by pesin, company, or group dey prohibited by Nigerian law under di Customs and Excise Management Acts, CEMA.