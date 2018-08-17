Kenya president make history wit first woman bodi guard

Image copyright Kenya state house Image example President Uhuru Kenyatta and im first female assistant Aide-de-Camp Rachel Nduta Kamui.

For di fisrt time inside di history of Kenya, dia president don get woman Aide De Camp wey be Lieutenant Colonel Rachel Nduta Kamui

On Friday President Uhuru Kenyatta become di first Kenyan Head of State to get assistant female Aide-de-Camp (ADC).

Kamui from Kenya Air Force and she go assist Lieutenant Colonel Timothy Lekolool according to wetin State House tok for Twitter.

Dis na di first time Kenyan president hdey get female ADC.

Lieutenant Colonel Rachel Nduta Kamui waka behind President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday along wit Colonel Timothy Stelu Lekolool, wey newly take over from Lt Col Victor Mburu.

Mburu, na im bin President Kenyatta Aide-de-Camp since August 2017, but dem replace am afta e commot go for military studies.

Image copyright Kenya state house Image example ADC normally need to stand behind di president alldi times, dey salute for correct time and ina im dey collect gifts and documents to and from di president.

Normally di role of ADC na to guard di president. Di ADC na senior military officer wey dem don train wella, and dem need to wit di president all times.