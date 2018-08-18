Davido wan develop young artistes for Rivers State

Image copyright Rivers State Government House Image example Davido dey Port Harcourt Dey shoot one ogbonge video wit Rivers born artiste and musician Duncan Mighty.

As e be say e dey pitakwa, Davido branch visit Rivers State Govnor Nyesom Wike for goment house Port Harcourt, wia im say im wan help develop some young pipo wey get music talents through im music company. E come also add say im goal na to grow international music stars outside Lagos and empower more youths through music.

Im say im organisation go organise one major music concert for Port Harcourt for December wia local and international music stars go participate.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike promise Davido say di goment go partner with am to groom young musicians for di state.

Rivers State Govnor , Nyesom Ezenwo Wike tell Davido say di goment go partner with am to groom young musicians for di state.

Govnor Wike say: "we dey committed to youth empowerment and to support musicians to grow na one way to achieve am. Make I thank you as you dey grow Local Talent for music. We go partner with you for di December Music Concert and we happy say you dey collaborate with our Super-Star musician, Duncan Mighty".

