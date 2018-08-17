Osun-Osogbo Festival: Di god wey dey give pikin don land

Osun-Oshogbo Festival for 2018 begin on Friday wit plenti tourists, pipo wey go see wetin dey happun and traditional worshippers full ground dey joli for dia.
Di festival na wetin Osun pipo for southwest Nigeria dey use celebrate di god wey dey give pikin.
Pipo don dey joli Osun-Oshogbo Festival since before 1950s even UNESCO wey be United Nations office on top culture mata don make am heritage site.
Di ogbonge festival dey happun for August evri year for western Nigeria.
Dis na some pictures from di festival for Osun state.