Osun-Osogbo Festival: Di god wey dey give pikin don land

  • 17 August 2018
Pipo don dey joli Osun-Oshogbo Festival since before 1950s even UNESCO wey be United Nations office on top culture mata don make am heritage site. Image copyright Getty Images
Image example Pipo don dey joli Osun-Oshogbo Festival since before 1950s even UNESCO wey be United Nations office on top culture mata don make am heritage site.

Osun-Oshogbo Festival for 2018 begin on Friday wit plenti tourists, pipo wey go see wetin dey happun and traditional worshippers full ground dey joli for dia.

Di festival na wetin Osun pipo for southwest Nigeria dey use celebrate di god wey dey give pikin.

Pipo don dey joli Osun-Oshogbo Festival since before 1950s even UNESCO wey be United Nations office on top culture mata don make am heritage site.

Di ogbonge festival dey happun for August evri year for western Nigeria.

Dis na some pictures from di festival for Osun state.

Image example Dis na wia dem dey pray to di Osun god
Image example Women dey pray to di Osun god
Image example Pipo carri different hairstyle show for di festival
Image example Dis na ogbonge
Image example Pipo from far and near come joli for di festival
Image example See African culture for Osun Osogbo
Dem no support media player for your device
Bole na correct Port Harcourt food.

Topics Wey Dem Resemble

Another thing we de for inside dis tori