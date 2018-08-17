Osun-Osogbo Festival: Di god wey dey give pikin don land

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pipo don dey joli Osun-Oshogbo Festival since before 1950s even UNESCO wey be United Nations office on top culture mata don make am heritage site.

Osun-Oshogbo Festival for 2018 begin on Friday wit plenti tourists, pipo wey go see wetin dey happun and traditional worshippers full ground dey joli for dia.

Di festival na wetin Osun pipo for southwest Nigeria dey use celebrate di god wey dey give pikin.

Di ogbonge festival dey happun for August evri year for western Nigeria.

Dis na some pictures from di festival for Osun state.

Image example Dis na wia dem dey pray to di Osun god

Image example Women dey pray to di Osun god

Image example Pipo carri different hairstyle show for di festival

Image example Dis na ogbonge

Image example Pipo from far and near come joli for di festival

Image example See African culture for Osun Osogbo