'How I escape death for Abuja building collapse'

Wen Usman Abdullahi wey be labourer climb down to pack sand come up, im no realise say as luck wan take save im life.

"I bin dey climb upstairs wen I discover from di staircase say di building di break. Na so I tear race. But before I go reach outside, part of di building fall on top me, but I manage crawl for ground to reach out", im tell BBC Pidgin.

Abdullahi na one of those wey bin dey work for building wey collapse for Nigeria capital Abuja on Friday. Although im survive, dem neva fit still see some pipo wey trap for inside di building, and one of dem na im broda.

"We don go hospital to look for am but im no dey and wen dem remove im deadi body, abeg make dem let us know so we go give am proper burial," im tok.

Image example Vice presion Yemi Osinbajo foloow show for di site of di collapse

Rescue Effort

Local emergency workers and oda security pipo dem bin start dia rescue operation from around 3pm local time on Friday till 12 am for di next day.

So far, dem don comot six pipo wey bin trap for di building, but one of dem die.

Even though small rain bin fall, e no stop dem to find di pipo wey dey trap for ground.

Oda Nigerians and even one Ukrainian expatriate bin dey for di site to help those wey trap for di building.

By till 12 am wen BBC pidgin reporter leave di site, dem neva fit find anybodi.

Image example Sabi pipo say na structure failure make di building fall

Wetin cause di building to fall?

Some sabi pipo say na structural failure make why di building collapse.

Di building bin don dey ground pass 10 years, but almost like three months ago dem come dey add more structure on top.

FCT chairman for building mata say even di reinforcement wey dem use no be am at all.

Nigeria acting president, Yemi Osibanjo and di FCT minister, Muhammadu Bello don visit di area to show dia support.

Dem say dem happy for wetin di emergency workers dem dey do and hope say dem fit bring out all those wey trap under ground.